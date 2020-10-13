Robert S. “Bob” Vance

Robert S. “Bob” Vance, 95, of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:12 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Farmington.

Bob was born on July 3, 1925, in DeWitt, Iowa, the son of Edward John and Ellen Sophia (Schelin) Vance. On June 12, 1955, he married Naomi Sue Smith at the First Baptist Church in Farmington, Iowa. She preceded him in death on December 21, 1972.

Survivors include one daughter: Karen Marshall of Farmington, Iowa; two sons: Robert (Julie) Vance of Farmington, Iowa and Bill (Linda) Vance of Bonaparte, Iowa; sixteen grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one sister: Rachel Palmer and two brothers-in-law. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Naomi; daughter: Amy Jones; brother: Edward Vance and sister: Ellen Boyer.

Bob was a graduate of DeWitt High School. He served in the United States Army as a medic during the Korean War. Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington. He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, gardening and most of all his family.

The family will receive friends between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Farmington with Pastor Chad Welch and Pastor Daniel Vance officiating.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

Burial will be at Greenglade Cemetery in Farmington with full military rites presented by the Farmington American Legion Richardson – Anthony Post #231.

A memorial has been established in his memory for Every Step Hospice or First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.