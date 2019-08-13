Robert S. “Bob” Dicks (final arrangements)

Robert S. “Bob” Dicks, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Batavia and Fairfield, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial Celebration of Life service for Bob will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Wellspring Evangelical Free Church, 2501 S. Grand Ave., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Jim Watters will officiate. Military Honors will be conducted at the church by Iowa Military Funeral Honor. Per Bob’s request, cremation has been entrusted to the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his grandchildren. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Robert Sherman “Bob” Dicks was born May 17, 1942 in Albia, Iowa. He was the son of Clarence and Mildred (Dale) Dicks. Bob graduated from Blakesburg High School in 1960. On December 23, 1967 in Lancaster, MO, Bob was united in marriage to Joan Cook.

After his high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Army. He was inducted on July 27, 1967 at Ft. Des Moines, IA. . He served as an infantryman with Company D, 41st Infantry, Ft. Ord, CA. He received several honors including the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam in 1968. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant on July 25, 1969 at Ft. Ord.

Following his military service, Bob moved to Cedar Rapids where he enrolled and graduated from Barber College. He then settled in Batavia and Fairfield where he began a long career with Falco in Fairfield. He worked in the Tool Crib for Falco from which he retired. After retirement, Falco asked Bob to return to work for the company. After his final retirement, Bob had completed 43 years of service to Falco.

Bob attended Wellspring Evangelical Free Church in Mt. Pleasant. He was a member and union steward in the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 105 in Fairfield. Bob enjoyed watching TV, most especially NASCAR. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed bowling, darts, pool and “diddy pole fishing”.

Those thankful for sharing in Bob’s life include his wife of 52 years, Joan of Mt. Pleasant; 2 daughters and their spouse, Bobbi Jo and Olan Salzer of Mt. Pleasant and Robin Ann & Michael Cary of New Virginia, IA; 3 brothers – Earl Dicks (Jackie) of Ottumwa, Ernie Dicks of Keosauqua, IA and Carl Dicks (Vonnie) of Algona, IA; a sister, Karen Baily of Ottumwa and 3 grandchildren – Travis J. Cary, Samuel Robert Salzer and Sarah Jolin Salzer.

His parents and 2 brothers, Kenneth Dicks and Charles Dicks precede Bob in death.