Robert Ray KleinowWritten by Theresa Rose on July 8, 2019
Robert Ray Kleinow, 55, of Grimes, husband of Sharon Lorber Kleinow, died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his home in Grimes following a valiant battle with cancer. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 Friday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Father Paul Connolly will officiate. Private family burial will be held in Burge Cemetery following a luncheon in Manning Hall. Visitation will begin at 3 PM Thursday, at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 6 – 8 PM. A prayer vigil will be held at 5:30 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.