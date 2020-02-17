Robert John Vantiger

Robert John Vantiger, 82, of Mt Union, passed away at 1:42 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Great River Medical Center Klein Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Dodgeville. Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Mediapolis, formerly The Hagele and Honts Funeral Home. Memorials have been established for Yarmouth Fire Station or St. Mary’s Church of Dodgeville. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Robert John Vantiger was born on February 17, 1937 in West Point, Iowa, the son of Ben and Angela Vantiger. The family moved to Mt. Union where Bob graduated in 1955 from Yarmouth High School. He was in the National Guard at Burlington. Bob enjoyed farming and fixing things and had a radiator shop.

Bob married Frieda Sandburg at St. John’s Catholic Church in Burlington. They were blessed with 3 children, John (Jodi) Vantiger of Mount Union, Teresa (Mick) Friedel of Mediapolis and Tom (Lori) Vantiger of Peosta; eight grandchildren, Jordan, Ross and Whitney Vantiger, Justin and Matt Friedel and Aubrey, Bryn and Katlyn Vantiger. He is also survived by siblings, Jim Vantiger and Fred Vantiger of Mount Union and Wilma Anderson of Mediapolis.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.