Robert Henry “Bob” Kassmeyer

Robert Henry “Bob” Kassmeyer, 74, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

He was born on July 9, 1945, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Frank Henry and Leona Elizabeth (Krittenbrink) Kassmeyer. On December 23, 1978, he married Valencia Hill.

Survivors include his wife: Val of West Point; two children: Shannon McGowan of West Point and Nicole (Aaron) McGowan Ludwig of West Point; five grandchildren: Ashley McGowan, Dominic Abbey, Kyndon Boatman, Brodey and Jakob McGowan; three great grandchildren: Diamond, Delila and Daelyn Garcia; two brothers: Ralph (Doris) Kassmeyer of West Point and Steve (Sandy) Kassmeyer of West Point; five sisters: Sr. Ladonna “Jeanette” Kassmeyer F.S.P.A. of LaCrosse, Wisconsin, Francine (Jim) Edwards of Boonville, Missouri, Diane (Tom) Hughes of Belpre, Ohio, Nancy (Dennis) Washburn of Centerville, Iowa and Judy (Gary) Arnold of Holts Summit, Missouri; sister-in-law: Vanessa (Bill) McFarland; brother-in-law: Ryan (Debbie) Hill and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter: Deborah Kassmeyer.

Bob attended St. Mary’s School in West Point. He was a farmer and worked for Cessford Construction for over thirty years. He was a member of St. Mary the Assumption Catholic Church and the Farm Bureau. Bob loved his dogs: Buster and Betsy, John Deere tractors and his Gator.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Monday, August 12, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Parish Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.