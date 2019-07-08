Robert E. Lasswell Sr.

Robert E. Lasswell Sr., 84, of Salem passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Salem.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Aaron Helterbran officiating. Friends may call after 2 pm on Wednesday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

