Robert D. “Bob” Lamm

Robert D. “Bob” Lamm, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Parkview Care Center in Fairfield, IA.

Open visitation will be held from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Trey Hegar and Pastor Steve English officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Fellowship Cup or Mt. Pleasant Athletic Boosters. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born December 21, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, IA, Robert was the son of Delbert Chester “Bill” and Louise Annetta (Rauscher) Lamm. “Pup” was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Following high school Bob attended Northeast Missouri State College. For several years he served in the Iowa National Guard. In 1965, he married Julie Anderson. Together they owned and operated the Dream Drive-In from 1971 until 1975. In 1977, Bob married Tammy Kiersey. For over twenty years, he managed Dickey’s Prairie Home and Maid Rite, where he enjoyed socializing with his many friends that stopped by. On December 28, 2001, Bob married Debra L. Whaley at the Presbyterian Church. The couple moved from Mt. Pleasant where Bob began working and traveling for Wal-Mart.

Bob loved sports and served as a basketball official for many years. He was instrumental in starting the Iowa Wesleyan College Booster Club. As a young man he drove stock cars and eventually became the public address announcer for Lee County Speedway for ten years. Most importantly he followed his children and grandchildren in their many activities both on and off the sports field.

Being community minded, Bob started the first community Thanksgiving dinner which has grown in popularity over the years. He was a Mt. Pleasant Chamber of Commerce member and belonged to Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club.

Along with his wife, Debra, Bob is survived by eight children, Stephenie Lamm of Monticello, IA, Terry (Buffy) Lamm of Ft. Myers, FL, Josh (Shelly) Lamm of Cumming, GA, Scot (Jennifer) Lamm of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Tanis Whaley of Mt. Pleasant, IA, Chevas Walgren of Grove, OK, Chaz Gogel of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Chase Gogel of Bentonville, AR. He is also survived by a brother, Don (Donna) Lamm of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and twelve grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Delbert Lamm.