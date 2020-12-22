Robert “Bob” Mehmert

Robert “Bob” Mehmert, 57, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 3:10 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 12, 1963, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Bernard A. “Barney” and Ruth M. (Dyer) Mehmert. On November 18, 1995, he married Catherine Menke at St. James the Less Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Survivors include his wife: Catherine; four children: Rachel, Alec, Laura and Andrew; two sisters: Nancy (Richard) Lakier of Poway, California and Mary Lynn Aaron of Maryland; one brother: Larry (Suzanne) Mehmert of Cresco, Iowa. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bob was a 1982 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. He was a lifelong farmer and community volunteer. Bob was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point. He served on the St. Mary’s Altar and Rosary Committee, Marquette School Board, HTC Athletic Board, HTC Rodeo Committee and West Point Ball Association. He had coached soccer for the YMCA and coached/refereed for HTC Athletics. Along with his enjoyment of volunteering, he also loved attending the Iowa State Fair and vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks. Above all, Bob treasured spending time with his family.

Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as Celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance. Mass will be lived streamed on the church Facebook page and posted on his Tribute Wall on our website: www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for the Iowa Chapter of ALS Association and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.