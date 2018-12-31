Robert (Bob) Horace Stevens

Robert (Bob) Horace Stevens,93, of Winfield died December 28, 2018 at Morning Sun Care Center.

Robert was born March 10, 1925 in rural Henry County. The son of Horace and Daisy Wickham Stevens, he lived his entire life in the Winfield and Mt. Union area.

He graduated from Winfield High School in 1943 and immediately entered the Army, serving in the 13th Airborne Division as a gliderman in France. Upon returning home, he married Mary Eckey on September 4, 1945 at the home of her parents in Mt. Pleasant; she died September 2, 2005. He farmed for 40 years. Upon moving to Winfield, they purchased and ran the Stevens Hardware Store for 5 years.

Robert was a member of the VFW, Good Faith Masonic Lodge #235 (71 year member) and Order of the Eastern Star for more than 60 years. He was a member of the Canaan Methodist Church until it closed, then the Winfield United Methodist Church where he served on many committees. He was a 35+ year member of the Winfield Lions Club and served as secretary for many years, Vice President and President. He served as Lions District Governor from 1994-95, during which time he and Mary did much traveling.

He enjoyed word find and number find puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. He was known for making many pies for church dinners and Lions Club dinners as well as for the family. Until moving to the nursing home in January, 2012, his Christmas specialty for family and friends was the large variety of candy and cookies that he made.

He is survived by one daughter, Beth (Don)Briggs, Winfield, three sons, David (Karen) Stevens, New London, Paul (Sheila) Stevens, Pace, FL and Mark (Dawn) Stevens, New Market, AL, daughter in law Mary Stevens, Denver, IA, sister in law, Wilhelmina Terry, Cheshire, CT, 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons (Thomas and Michael), two granddaughters (Sue Ann Briggs and Sandy Stevens), a brother (Charles Stevens) and a sister (Frances Seyb).

Visitation will be 3-5 pm Sunday, December 30th with Masonic rites at 5 pm at the Honts Funeral Home in Winfield.

A celebration of life will be Monday, December 31 at 2 pm at the Winfield United Methodist Church with Rev. David Morris officiating. Interment will be in the Winfield- Scott Township Cemetery, with graveside Military Rites.

Memorials have been established for Winfield Masonic Lodge #235, Winfield Lions and Morning Sun Care Center Activity Fund.