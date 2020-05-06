Robert Andrew Schneider

Robert Andrew Schneider, 86, of rural Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away at 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.

The son of George William and Marie Theresa (Kirchner) Schneider. On June 29, 1968, he married Marilyn Jo Hamilton at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Marilyn; six children: Rose (Brad) Hills of Fort Madison, Iowa, Roger (Sonja) Schneider of West Point, Iowa, Anita (James) Hatfield of Fort Madison, Iowa, Andy (Amanda) Schneider of Monmouth, Illinois, Steve (Heather) Schneider of Unionville, Missouri and Shelly Schneider (Mac) of Donnellson, Iowa; ten grandchildren: Kayla Hills, Reann, Breann & Tristin Schneider, Stephanie (David) Corns, Dominic Destiny, Daelynn Schneider, Cody Schneider & Clayton Geerdes; one great grandchild: Aneira Corns and one brother: James J. (Suki) Schneider of Burlington, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: George H. Schneider and two sisters: Beulah M. Kovac and Marietta M. Pranger.

Bob was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in West Point. He served as a SP3 in the United States Army, where he was stationed in the Yokohama Barracks in Japan, he also served in the United States National Guard. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic, Prairie Farms, FFA, 4-H and was a DHIA board member.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

A memorial has been established in his memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lee County Hospice or West Point Fire & Rescue and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with the arrangements.