Robbery Suspect Arrested

In April of 2017 Don’s Jewelry in Washington was robbed. During the investigation photographs of the suspect along with evidence left at the scene developed a suspect by the name of Michael Darell Wright of Chicago.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on August 23, 2018 for theft in the 2nd degree. Mr. Wright was located and arrested on November 1, 2018 in Clinton, Illinois.

Mr. Wright was interviewed on November 2 by the Washington Police Department and extradition is pending on these charges.