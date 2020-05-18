Robbery Arrests

May 18, 2020

In the early morning hours of May 17, 2020, officers from the Fairfield Police Department and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darrian Nicholson, age 22, Lydia Goff, age 21, and William Hiller, age 21, and charged each of them with Conspiracy to commit Robbery. It is alleged that the conspiracy involved Ms. Goff utilizing online social media and/or dating platforms to solicit “dates” with men. Instead of a date, the target would be robbed by Ms. Goff, Mr. Nicholson, and Mr. Hiller. On the morning of May 17, Nicholson, Goff and Hiller were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield conducted by Fairfield police officers and Jefferson County deputies. A resident is suspected to have believed he was hiring a prostitute for $200, but the trio instead intended to enter the residence and commit a robbery. All three were armed with knives upon arrest. The vehicle was stopped outside of the home of the target, and it is likely that the swift action of law enforcement prevented a violent act from occurring that morning.

After the arrest of the trio, a search warrant was executed on the residence of Ms. Goff. Evidence of an additional robbery was recovered at that time, and additional felony charges are pending against the group. Michael Hiller, brother of William Hiller, was located in the residence and was criminally charged with an independent burglary not related to the robbery conspiracy involving the whole group.

The full scope of criminal acts conducted by this group is still under investigation, and additional charges may arise from these actions against this group and/or others associated with them. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by these individuals or who may have fallen victim to this conspiracy are urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department to provide information to facilitate this ongoing investigation. As the facts surrounding these assaults are understandably sensitive, any victims of these crimes are reminded that this reporting may be done confidentially.

Conspiracy to commit Robbery is a Class C felony under Iowa law, and carries a maximum sentence of 10 years incarceration if convicted. Each is presently in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail being held on $10,000 bond. It should be noted that a criminal charge is simply an accusation based on probable cause, and criminal Defendants are innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.

/s/Chauncey T. Moulding

Jefferson County Attorney

(641) 472-9201 TELEPHONE

chaunceym@jeffersoncoia.us

OFFICES OF

JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY

51 WEST HEMPSTEAD

FAIRFIELD, IOWA 52556-3217

PHONE (641) 472-9201

FAX (641) 472-9202

email address: jeffcoatty@lisco.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY

CHAUNCEY T MOULDING

Direct email address: chaunceym@jeffersoncoia.us

ASSISTANT JEFFERSON COUNTY ATTORNEY

PATRICK J. McAVAN

Direct email address: patm@jeffersoncoia.us