Road Construction And Detour Delayed Again

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – June 29, 2018 – Due to recent rains and anticipated rainfall, the planned closure of the roadway and bridge over the Skunk River on northbound U.S. 218 between Henry County Road J-20 (mile marker 33.68) and River Road (mile marker 38.08) near Salem will now occur from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 9, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.

The bridge closure and signed detour are expected to be in place for 12 hours. Motorists will be directed around the work zone using the signed detour route (see map) which includes Henry County Road J-20.

Local traffic along U.S. 218 will have access to U.S. 218 except for the northbound lanes crossing the bridge over Skunk River.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

