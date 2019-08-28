Road Closure for Bridge Replacement

Replacement of the Iowa 1 bridge over Camp Creek in Washington County, nearly 3 miles south of Iowa 22, will require closing the road to traffic, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mount Pleasant construction office.

Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour (see map). The 32.3-mile marked detour will follow Iowa Highway 22, U.S Highway 218/Iowa 27, and Iowa 92. It is anticipated the detour will be in place for approximately two weeks, weather permitting. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 1 except for the bridge crossing over Camp Creek (near Iowa 1 at mile marker 65.10).

For additional information about the bridge replacement project visit our project website: https://www.news.iowadot.gov/pim/2017/04/-iowa-1-washington-county-april-25.html

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

