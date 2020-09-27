Ricky Joe Hand

Ricky Joe Hand, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A graveside funeral service for Mr. Hand will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, Sept. 30 at the Salem East Cemetery. Calling Hours without the family present will be from 9 AM – 3 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. Visitation will continue with the family present from 4-6 PM at the Midwest Old Threshers Wright Family Pavilion. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Ricky Joe Hand was born June 19, 1953 in Mt. Pleasant. He was the son of Jim and M. JoAnn (Wilson) Hand. He attended school in Mt. Pleasant where he excelled as an athlete in football, wrestling and track. On June 12, 1987, in Mountain Home, Butler Co., Arkansas,he married Brenda Diane Lamb.

For nearly 35 years, Ricky was a Resident Treatment Worker for the former Mt. Pleasant Mental Health Institute. He retired prior to its closing. During his time there, he served as President of the MHI AFSCME Union.

Ricky loved music and did some DJ jobs on the side. He liked to sing, but mostly sang for his family. He had a great love of the outdoors, as he enjoyed yardwork, bird watching, mushrooming, sun tea and just sitting out. He loved fishing. He enjoyed playing World of War Craft. Ricky lived for holidays, most especially the chicken fry his family hosted every Fourth of July. Rick was always good to share a story and usually not just one.

Those thankful for sharing in Ricky’s life include his wife Brenda of Mt. Pleasant; 4 children – Heloni Cook and husband Larry of Crawfordsville, IA; Cassi Hand and husband Eric Gaul of Little York, IL, Ricky Hand of Mt. Pleasant and Gina Schwartz and husband Jason of Mt. Pleasant; 1 sister – Doni Kernan and husband Mike of Geneseo, IL; and 9 grandchildren – Joseph, Jaklyn, William, Autumn, Buster, Rachel “Bumba”, Warwick, Emmy and Hather.

His parents and a daughter Brandy precede Ricky in death.