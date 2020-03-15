Ricky Dale Scarff

Ricky Dale Scarff, 64, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Rick was born on December 26, 1955 the son of Donald D. and Thelma (Graber) Scarff. He graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1974. Rick was a man of many talents, he owned and operated a furniture store, was an auctioneer for Emry Auctioneering, had his real estate license, and working on cars. He worked for Blue Bird Midwest, drove a school bus for Mt. Pleasant Community Schools and he worked at Scarff Service in Trenton. Rick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going camping, playing golf, boating, feeding the birds and gardening. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and enjoyed NASCAR. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. Rick never knew a stranger and he lived life to the fullest.

Rick is survived by his mother, Thelma of Mt. Pleasant and his children, Amber Scott (Cole Kellogg) of Winfield and Jaime (Amy) Scarff of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, seven grandchildren, Kenzie, Sully, Lennon, McCartney, Javin, Sebastian and Summit, one brother, Kevin (Mary) Scarff of Mt. Pleasant and two sisters, Kristy (Rick) Anderson and Sandy (Roger) Ernst all of Mt. Pleasant, along with four nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Steven English officiating. Burial will be in the White Oak Cemetery rural Rome. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. that evening. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Donor Network, American Diabetes Association or to the University of Iowa Hospitals Children’s Burn Unit.

