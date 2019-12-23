Richard E. HulmeWritten by Theresa Rose on December 23, 2019
Richard E. Hulme, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away at Arbor Court, Monday, December 23, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Finley Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be directed to the family to be designated at a later time. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.