Richard D. Archacki

Richard D. Archacki, 61, of Mt. Pleasant, was found at his residence on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 to have passed away earlier. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Golub Funeral Home, 4703 Superior Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, 44103.

The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., is assisting the family with the local arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.