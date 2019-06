Richard C. McCarty (final arrangements)

Richard C. McCarty, 72 of Keokuk passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Unity Point Health of Keokuk.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Cemetery in Hillsboro. Memorials may be directed to the family in his memory

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.