Rhonda Kay Williams, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at Harlingen Cemetery in Waverly,

Rhonda was born May 29, 1965 in Waverly, the daughter of Fred Nolan and Sharon Kay (Liddle) Clark. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1983 and attended airline school in Philadelphia. She was employed in the Housekeeping Dept. of UNI. After locating to Mt. Pleasant, she worked for the Innovaire Company.

Survivors include 2 children and their companions – Haley Guthrie & Nick Hill of Rome, IA and Wyatt Guthrie & Doug Vorhies of Mt. Pleasant; her parents – Fred & Sharon Clark of Kanawha, IA; 2 brothers – Rodney Clark of Cedar Falls and Shawn Clark of Garner, IA; 3 grandchildren – Aryannah Guthrie, Bentley Hill and Gabriel Ravn. Rhonda was happily anticipating the birth of another granddaughter.

A granddaughter – Camellia Hill, precedes in death.