Results of recent sTEP

The Mt Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during July 3-July 7, 2019 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes.

During this time frame, there were 222 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:

30 tickets

95 warnings

1 OWI

1 felony arrest

2 narcotic arrests

13 motorist assists

The Mt Pleasant PD encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.