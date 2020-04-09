Resources for Those Experiencing an Emotional Crisis

With the recent COVID-19 events, individuals may find this time of increased uncertainty causing some increased stress and anxiety. If you’re experiencing an emotional crisis, please reach out. Below are some resources available in the Southeast Iowa Link Region.

Crisis or Help Lines

CommUnity 24/7 call or text: 855-325-4296 CommUnity chat: IowaCrisisChat.org

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 National Suicide Prevention Crisis Text Line: TEXT “Go” to 741741

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Hotline: 800-985-5990 SAMHSA Text Line: TEXT “TalkWithUs” to 66746

Your Life Iowa call: 855-581-8111 Your Life Iowa text: 855-895-8398

COVID-19 information can be found by calling 211 or your local Department of Public Health agency.

Local SEIL mental health providers are closely monitoring recommendations by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and here to offer support and making adjustments, as needed to best support our communities in meeting their mental health service needs.

Please contact your mental health professionals by phone to discuss treatment options.

Des Moines County:

Community Health Centers of SE Iowa: 319-768-5858

Great River Mental Health Care Associates: 319-768-3700

Optimae Life Services: 319-754-4618

Young House Family Services: 319-752-4000

Henry County:

Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-385-7177

Optimae Life Services: 319-385-2830

Jefferson County:

Optimae Life Services: 641-472-5771

Keokuk County:

Keokuk County Medical Clinic: 641-622-1170

River Hills: 641-224-8061

Lee County:

Community Health Centers of SE Iowa: 319-524-5734

Counseling Associates: 319-313-2874/319-372-7689

Optimae: 319-524-5106/319-372-3566

Louisa County:

Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-527-4455

Van Buren County:

Optimae Life Services: 641-472-5771

Washington County:

Hillcrest Family Services/Community Mental Health Center: 319-653-6161

Grace C Mae Advocacy Center: 319-653-2930