Resiliency in agriculture event set in Ainsworth

AINSWORTH, IOWA – Farmers, landowners, and community members are invited to attend “Resiliency in Agriculture” on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Featuring information about soil health, carbon sequestration, and conservation, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Steinbeck Conference Hall at Marr Park, 2935 Hwy 92-9, in Ainsworth, Iowa.

“Resiliency in Agriculture” is free and open to the public, hosted in partnership by the Center for Rural Affairs, Continuum Ag, LLC, and Indigo Ag. Lunch will be provided.

“Investing in soil health has arisen as a key strategy for farmers to build more resilience in their agricultural operations,” said Kayla Bergman, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs. “At this event, we hope to share these strategies and demonstrate the strong return on investment they can offer farmers in the region.”

The event will feature a keynote speaker, farm tour, and informational sessions about carbon sequestration, soil health, and water quality on Iowa’s farms. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about agricultural practices that focus on building soil health and keeping carbon in the soil.

“We hope that farmers and landowners will join us as we have this important conversation,” Bergman said. “This spring has brought extreme weather in the form of floods. As producers look to protect their bottom line, this event can be a venue for the exchange of ideas and help us become more resilient.”

For more information and to RSVP, visit cfra.org/events.