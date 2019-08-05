Reports from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office

On August 4, at approximately 5:21AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a citizen who reported a driving complaint. The complainant stated they came across a vehicle sitting in the roadway near U.S. Highway 218 by Olds, Iowa. They stated after passing the vehicle, the vehicle sitting in the median then proceeded to pass them at a high rate of speed while almost side swiping the complainant. The complainant continued to follow the vehicle. While following the vehicle, the complainant observed the vehicle crash into the median U.S. Highway 218 near 185th Street.

After the deputies and Mount Pleasant officer’s arrived on scene, it was found that a gray, 1997, Chevrolet Lumina had lost control, rolled, and came to rest in the median. After an investigation, it was found that the driver, Todd Jacob Riley (25 years of age) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Todd was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Todd did not report any injuries from the crash and refused medical attention.

Todd was charged operating while under the influence first offense, a serious misdemeanor. He was also given citations for open container – driver 21 years old and older, failing to maintain control, and using an electronic communication device – age 18 and above.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with this crash and investigation.

On July 26, 2019, at approximately 3:31pm, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Mapleleaf Drive and Harvey Road, Mount Pleasant, on a vehicle bearing license plate IA-DLE538. The driver, Jennifer Coberley of Mount Pleasant, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. Upon further investigation, Jennifer had open alcohol containers in her vehicle and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). Jennifer was charged with OWI-3rd Offense, a Class D Felony and cited for the open containers.

On August 5, 2019, at approximately 5:33AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a silver, 2005, Buick Lacrosse due to the registered owner of the vehicle having a suspended Iowa driver’s license and for having an active arrest warrant out of Henry County, Iowa, for failing to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. After a traffic stop and investigation, it was found that the driver of the vehicle was in fact the registered owner Valarie Michelle Halsey (52 years of age) of Burlington, Iowa. She was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Valarie was charged with driving while her license was under suspension, a simple misdemeanor. She was also served the active warrant for her arrest for failing to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension.