Regional Farm Bureaus Offer Workshop

Lee, Henry and Van Buren County Farm Bureau offers “Winning the Game” workshop to aid in pre-harvest marketing

Donnellson, Iowa—February 11th, 2018—Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) is partnering with Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach to offer “Winning the Game,” a workshop that aims to help farmers create a pre-harvest marketing plan. In these low margin times, crop risk management has become crucial for farm survival. The workshop will be held on February 11th at 6:00 pm at the Lee County Fairgrounds Learning Center in Donnellson, IA.

The featured lesson, “Launch Your Pre-Harvest Marketing Plan,” will allow participants to learn different marketing styles that explore seasonal patterns in a no-risk environment. This realistic market simulation will help farmers see how a pre-harvest marketing plan can work and the importance of pricing and time goals.

“Crop markets usually allow for opportunities to price crops and often that is before the crop is harvested. Using the tools available, farmers can take some of the risk out of the equation by employing a sound marketing plan based on their own goals.” said IFBF Commodity Services Manager Ed Kordick.

Thanks to local sponsorship from Lee County Farm Bureau, Henry County Farm Bureau and Van Buren County Farm Bureau, the workshop is free of charge; however, space is limited. Pre-registration is appreciated for participant materials by visiting https://www.iowafarmbureau.com/wtg More information is also available at that link.

