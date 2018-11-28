Recounts completed in House Districts 55, 82 races.

DES MOINES – Vote recounts were conducted this week in the Iowa House Districts 55 and 82. The recounts did not change the outcome of the elections.

A bipartisan three-member board recounted votes by hand in Jefferson County for the House District 82 race. Republican Jeff Shipley garnered nine additional votes in the recount. Democrat Phil Miller, who requested the recount, picked up six additional votes. Shipley’s margin of victory increased, bringing the final total to 6,120 for Shipley and 6,083 for Miller.

Bipartisan three-member boards also conducted vote recounts in Clayton and Winneshiek counties for the House District 55 race. Republican Michael Bergan increased his margin of victory to nine votes over Democrat Kayla Koether, bringing the final total to 6,924 for Bergan and 6,915 for Koether.

The official State Canvass to certify the results of the 2018 General Election is scheduled for December 3.