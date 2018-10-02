Rebecca Ann “Becky” Krause (final details)

Rebecca Ann “Becky” Krause, 43, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, September 30, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications of a stroke.

A memorial funeral service for Becky Krause will be held at 11:00 AM on Fri., October 5 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Deborah J. Stowers will officiate. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Friends may call from 2 PM to 8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Becky’s family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may, in lieu of flowers, direct memorials to a fund to be established for her daughter Audrey’s education. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Becky was born September 20, 1975 in DeWitt, Iowa. She was the daughter of Bruce Richard and Faith Marie (Meyers) Krause. She moved with her family to Mt. Pleasant in 1986. She received her confirmation at Faith Lutheran Church. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1992. She then graduated from Northwest Missouri State in Maryville with a BA in Communications.

After her college graduation, she resided for a time in Australia and New Zealand. Upon her return to the states, she worked for a time and Optimae and the former Metromail. Following the birth of her daughter, she devoted her full time as a mom to raise her. Becky was active in the local Girl Scouts. She loved crafting, most especially making crafts to decorate the home for seasons and holidays.

Those thankful for sharing in Becky’s life include her companion and Audrey’s father – John Alan Murphy of Mt. Pleasant; her cherished daughter, Audrey of Mt. Pleasant; her parents, Bruce & Faith Krause of Mt Pleasant; a brother and his wife, Scott & Jennifer Krause of Birmingham, IA; 2 nephews – Skye and Rorey Krause of Birmingham; her maternal grandmother, Fabian Meyers and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her grandparents – Henry Meyers, and Ralph & Rose Krause precede her in death.