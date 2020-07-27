Raymond “Doc” Dill

Raymond "Doc" Dill, 93, of Morning Sun, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by his children on July 23, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, IA.

Raymond E. Dill was born on October 15, 1926 in Sterling, Kansas to Robert and Connie (Dougherty) Dill. Doc was a graduate of Sterling High School and joined the Army where he served for 1 year at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado as part of the Army Corp of Engineers. When WWII ended, he returned to Sterling College where he completed his degree. In 1946, he married Peg Martin with whom he subsequently had four children. For two years following their marriage, he taught junior high science and coached the boys’ basketball team in Nickerson, Kansas.

He went on to Veterinary School graduating from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1955, the family moved to Morning Sun, Iowa where he established his much loved veterinary practice caring for large and small animals. His veterinary career spanned 65 years until health issues forced him to retire in December 2019.

Doc was a man of many and varied interests. He was an accomplished hunter, one of the first bow hunters in the state of Iowa. His love of hunting took him on two safaris in Africa as well as many exciting hunts across the U. S. Hunting highlights included two trips to Alaska where he was dropped by helicopter in the Arctic Circle to hunt caribou and moose. He taught many young hunters to love and respect the outdoors.

He was a collector of antique medical instruments and equipment, especially Civil War items. He also enjoyed buying and refinishing antique furniture, bringing back to life beautiful pieces.

Over the years he was involved in various community events. He was the official veterinarian for the Louisa County Fair for 56 years. Because of his service, he was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame. He served on the Morning Sun School Board for many years. He received the Citizen of the Year Award in 2010 because of his community involvement.

He enjoyed the solitude and beauty of nature which he often captured in his photography. He was known as a compassionate man with a kind, caring heart. He treated all animals with gentleness and loved sharing life with his clients and friends. In 2000, he married Karen Quigley whom he loved and with whom he experienced many special life adventures. He was also a tremendously loving father and grandfather.

Doc will be deeply missed by his children, Nan Boren of Beaver, PA, Don (Cathie) Dill of Howard, CO, Jeanne (Mike) Svobodny of Winona, MN and Debbie (Rick) Seele of Morrison, CO; grandchildren, Andrea Henning, Ashleigh (Don) Misson, Jake Seele and Ali Seele; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Bennett and Evelyn Misson; sister, Roberta McFarland of Topeka, KS and sister-in-law, Elaine Dill of Sterling, KS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen Quigley-Dill in 2015, and his brother Frank Dill.