Randy Ford

Randall W. “Randy” Ford, 60, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date after restrictions of gathering of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been lifted. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 North Main Street, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family for decisions to be made at a later time. On line condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Randall Wayne “Randy” Ford was born October 31, 1959 in Mount Pleasant. He was the son of Wayne Henry “Barney” and M. JoAnn “Jo” (Snow) Ford. Randy graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 1978.

For 27 years, Randy was employed by the Iowa Department of Transportation in the Maintenance Department and as a snow plow operator.

Survivors include 2 daughters and their husbands – Stephanie and Josh Klinzman of Marengo, IA and Sara and Adrian Unger of Burlington; his mother, Jo Snow of Burlington and 2 grandsons – Taylor Prather and Colt Klinzman.

Randy’s father precedes him in death.