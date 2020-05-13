Randy Chrisman

Randy died. That’s all he wanted to be said in his obituary, but when you have a Funeral Director Granddaughter, your obituary will be longer and fuller. Randy Chrisman, 69, of New London, died at home Monday, May 11, 2020, due to a long, day-by-day recovery from successful radiation treatment for throat cancer. Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Elliott Chapel, New London, by Celebrant Dawn Stephens. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A maximum of 10 people will be allowed into the funeral home visitation at one time. Please follow social distancing requirements and plan to wait outside or in your vehicle for your turn. Private Family Inurnment: Burge Cemetery.

Survivors include his children, Heidi (Jerry) Gallup and Christopher Chrisman; long-time special friend, Debbie Heuer; grandchildren, Emily Johnson (Dalton Schindler) and Jacob Hicks; brothers, Larry and Keith Chrisman; several nieces and nephews; several extended family members; and many friends, neighbors, and fellow retirees.

Randy Lee Chrisman was born October 27, 1950, to Claude and Zola (Beaird) Chrisman. He attended New London High School, graduating in 1968. Randy’s activities in his youth included raising Airedales, helping on the farm, cruising around town with friends, and he may have had something to do with the water tower incident.

He found a lifelong love of Volvos, owning many different models throughout his life—and inspiring his son and granddaughter to also find Volvo for Life. He was a longtime member of the Volvo Club of America (VCOA). He also served on the New London volunteer fire department. Randy had the opportunity to earn his Private Pilot’s license, and cherished his time spent up in the Taylorcraft. He was also a member of the EAA. He worked as a tester at GE Switchgear for 37 years retiring in May 2007. Retirement suited Randy, as every day was a Saturday he could spend tinkering on his cars and other (many) various projects, surfing the internet for new toys and fun car videos, eating roast beef at Short Stop with his brother, working on the fleet of Volvos with Chris, visiting his granddaughter, who fondly called him “Gpa”, for lunch and long discussions including genuinely appreciated advice, and checking in on his grandson’s adventures.

Always a positive and upbeat man, Randy never had a complaint or negative comment on anything (except politics and Iowa’s summer heat). His patience, peace of mind, and overall kindness showed in any interaction he had. Those who knew this most included the food servers he tipped 30%, the nurses and care teams he joked with at Dr. Rynders, Dr. Rockey, and Dr. Berge’s practices at Great River, and most of all, his family who he gave sound advice, listened to, and loved dearly.

Gpa’s smile, laugh, silver hair, and golden heart will be sorely missed by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the New London Volunteer Fire Department.

