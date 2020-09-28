Ralph V. Miller

Ralph V. Miller, 93, of Danville, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the emergency department at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. He was born on the family farm near Danville on June 11, 1927 to Henry John and Esther Keuhlne Miller. On January 28, 1953, he married Barbara Edith Gerow in Bentonville, Arkansas. She died October 17, 2011.

Ralph attended Tornado Country School and served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951 – 1953. He was of the Christian faith.

He worked a few years at IAAP and retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 36 years.

He was a collector of toy tractors, clocks and watches; enjoyed doing yardwork and keeping busy outside; and especially enjoyed being with his family and loving his grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Larson of Des Moines and Sharon (John) Stuart of Danville; two sons, Steven Miller of Ft. Madison and Scott (Marina) Miller of Danville; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three brothers, Kenneth (Patricia) Miller of Washington, Illinois, William Miller of Burlington and Keith (Marilyn) Miller of Danville, and one sister Elaine Esther (Robert) Ledman of Phoenix, Arizona. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two children, Stewart and Shirley Ann in infancy; and brother Robert Miller.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until Noon Thursday, October 1,

at Elliott Chapel, New London. A graveside service will immediately follow at

Prairie Grove Cemetery, West Burlington with Pastor Dan Buck officiating. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are recommended. A memorial has been established for Danville Fire and Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.