Ralph H. Rubey

Ralph H. Rubey of Stockport, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home on February 18, 2021 at the age of 84. Ralph was born to Roy and Ethel Rubey on October 4, 1936 at their farm in rural Brighton, Iowa.

Ralph attended country school until high school, were he graduated from the Wayland High School in May of 1954. Ralph enlisted into the Army after high school, and in June of 1954 he was sent to France, were he served two years. Upon his return to the United States, he returned home to Brighton, where he worked for people in the Wayland area and farmed with his parents.

On February 8, 1958, Ralph married Evelyn Freyenberger. They were united in marriage at the Eicher Mennonite Church. They lived in Wayland for a short time, and in 1959 they moved to Stockport to farm.

Ralph raised row crop and livestock until the early 1960’s. Ralph continued to raise row crops but went to working in Fairfield at different factories. Ralph became a full-time farmer in the early 70’s and continued in row crop farming and raising a small flock of sheep till his health wouldn’t allow him to. As a farmer, Ralph went above and beyond in his land stewardship practices. He never allowed weeds to grow in his crops. He spent many hours with his garden hoe, and his family, walking their fields. He mowed his fence rows religiously, no matter how hot it was on those summer days. When working in the fields, no matter what time of night or early morning he stopped, he made sure everything was greased, fueled up, and put in the machine shed for the next day. At the end of harvest all his equipment was serviced, washed, and waxed, and ready for the next year’s season.

Ralph in his earlier years as a farmer was a member of the Young Farmers of America in Fairfield. He was one of the original board members of the Friends of Morris Park. He did many things for the park, including getting lighting in the big barn and having the barn Bat proofed. He was also involved in many other things at the park that most do not know about. He served as a Board member for Van Buren Mutual, was a Board member for Northeast Power in Palmyra, Missouri for several years, and represented his community on the Access Energy Board of Directors for 28 years. After semi retiring from farming, he helped his son Jon and Rubey Lawn Care mow at the Pioneer Seed corn plant in Mt. Pleasant for 4 years.

He enjoyed attending tractor pulls, whether it was watching his two sons’ pulling locally or flying with a group of farmers from Stockport to go the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky. He enjoyed traveling many miles in his pickup with his friend Barny Baird to watch farm machinery auctions, and he really enjoyed going to the “Tin Shed” at Keith Webbers where the locals would drink coffee, tell jokes, and try to solve the worlds problems. Ralph enjoyed old John Deere tractors and Chevrolet cars, especially 1957 Chevy Bel Aires.

Ralph cherished family gatherings, whether it be the Rubey Reunion, or with his immediate family. He was fond of his grandchildren and would light up when he saw them. Especially his great grandson, Landon Ralph Rubey.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ethel, one daughter Teresa, and one sister, Grace Askam of Muscatine, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn, one daughter Janice (Fred) Filson of Birmingham, Iowa, two sons, Jon (Brenda) of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeff (Keeli) of Stockport. Ralph was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Shelby and Shayla Filson of Birmingham, Adrian (Kelsey) of Mt. Pleasant, Mike (Anna) of Holts Summit, Missouri, Carson, and Parker, of Stockport. One great grandson Landon (Adrian & Kelsy). Three sisters: Shirley Reschly of Columbia, Missouri, Mary (Bob) James of Boise, Idaho, and Linda Rubey of Davenport, Iowa. A sister in-law Doris (Dean) Aicher of Mt. Pleasant, and brother in-law Jim (Denise) Freyenberger of Wayland, Iowa, several nieces, and nephews.

Ralph will be remembered by family and friends as never meeting a stranger, nothing runs like a John Deere, and there is only one brand of pickup, Chevrolet.

If Ralph were here today and you asked him back when he was working in town and farming how he got it all done he would not be shy about talking about his hired hand. His wife was his hired hand from the day they started farming till Ralph retired.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Behner Funeral Home. His remains will rest in the Eicher Cemetery at Wayland, Iowa.

Memorials and cards can be sent to Behner Funeral Home. Memorials will be established and designated at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone from the Van Buren ambulance service and the entire staff of the Jefferson County Health Center and Clinics for all the care that they gave him.

