Ralph H. Rubey

Ralph H. Rubey of Stockport, Iowa passed away peacefully at his home on February 18, 2021, at the age of 84.

There will be a Visitation Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Behner Funeral Home in Fairfield. Private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefer memorials to the Van Buren County Ambulance Staff or Stockport Fire Department. Cards and memorials may be mailed to Evelyn Rubey, 27360 115th Street, Stockport, Iowa 52651.

