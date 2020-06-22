Rain Causes Postponements in SEISC Baseball, Softball Schedule

Rain Causes Postponements in SEISC Baseball, Softball ScheduleWritten by Nathan Bloechl on June 22, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — Another day, another day of rain and more postponements for the high school baseball and softball season across southeast Iowa.
Here’s where things stand for games still on:
- New London baseball at Danville — ON (7:00 p.m.)
- Central Lee baseball vs. Notre Dame — ON (7:00 p.m.)
And for cancellations:
- Mount Pleasant baseball at Keokuk
- Mount Pleasant softball at Keokuk
- Wapello vs. Winfield-Mount Union baseball and softball postponed.
- Van Buren vs. Cardinal postponed.
- Mediapolis baseball vs. Highland postponed.
- West Burlington baseball vs. Lone Tree postponed.
- West Burlington Notre Dame softball vs. Lone Tree postponed.
- New London softball vs. Danville postponed.