Rain Causes Postponements in SEISC Baseball, Softball Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Another day, another day of rain and more postponements for the high school baseball and softball season across southeast Iowa.

Here’s where things stand for games still on:

New London baseball at Danville — ON (7:00 p.m.)

Central Lee baseball vs. Notre Dame — ON (7:00 p.m.)

And for cancellations: