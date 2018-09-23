Panther Marching Band Results

The Mount Pleasant High School Panther Marching Band traveled to Marion Saturday for the Linn-Mar Invitational. They placed fifth in a very competitive class 3A and the color guard had the second highest score among 3A schools.

The next competition for Mount Pleasant is Saturday September 29 in Dunlap Illinois for the 5th Annual Dunlap Marching Eagles Invitational. Fourteen bands will be competing, with the contest beginning at 4:45 pm and Mount Pleasant performing at 8:45 pm.