Pursuit

On November 19th, 2020, at 9:50 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a motor vehicle, in the 2200-grid of US Highway 34, for a traffic violation. The vehicle did not stop or yield to law enforcement and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver, Ethan Long, 18, was taken into custody. No injuries resulted from this incident.

After investigation, Mr. Long was charged with Eluding, Controlled Substance Violations, Reckless Driving, No Valid Driver’s License, and multiple other traffic offense.

A state accident report was also completed for Mr. Long striking a street curb during the pursuit, causing damage to his vehicle.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol during this incident.