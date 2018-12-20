Pursuit Details

On December 15, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold Plymouth Grand Voyager van for failing to stop at a stop sign in the 2200 Grid of Franklin Avenue, Mount Pleasant. The vehicle ignored the Deputy’s emergency lights and siren and continued driving east bound onto Highway 34. Other Henry County Deputies, Mount Pleasant Police Department, and New London Police Department joined in the pursuit of the offending vehicle. The vehicle lead law enforcement officers in a pursuit through Mount Pleasant and north onto Highway 218. Stop sticks were deployed successfully against the vehicle, but the driver continued until law enforcement officers were able to force the vehicle to a stop in the 1900 Grid of 200th Street, Mount Pleasant. The offender was identified as Jeff Chance of Salem, along with Becky Chance in the passenger seat. Law enforcement officers were able to apprehend the subjects with little trouble. Jeff was charged with Eluding or Attempting to Elude Pursuing Law Enforcement vehicles, Driving While Barred, and numerous other traffic violations. Becky was not charged by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, but was taken into custody on other outstanding warrants.