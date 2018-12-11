Publishers Clearing House Does Not Call You

A Mt. Pleasant resident reports receiving a call from “Publisher’s Clearing House” Monday. The “claims agent” said the resident won their third place prize of $1,700,000. The caller gave all sorts of confirmation numbers, security code, etc. He didn’t ask for bank numbers, social security numbers, etc. and said two lawyers would deliver the check the next day. Then the caller said the resident would have to sign a document; a form confirming citizenship and an affidavit for the IRS stating what the taxes would be on the prize. After 10 minutes on the phone the caller said a check made out for $199.00 for the IRS filing fee would be necessary when the check arrived. The resident then called Publishers Clearing House. PCH said that they DO NOT call people, they just show up at your door.