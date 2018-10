Public Meeting Re: IAAP Cleanup Process

YOU ARE INVITED TO ATTEND A PUBLIC MEETING OF THE IOWA ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT’S RESTORATION ADVISORY BOARD. THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE ENVIRONMENTAL CLEANUP PROCESS OF THE IOWA ARMY AMMUNITION PLANT. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23 AT 9:00 A.M. AT THE WEST BURLINGTON CITY HALL, COUNSEL CHAMBERS ROOM, LOCATED AT 122 BROADWAY STREET. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT WWW.IAAAPRESTORATION.COM OR CALL JENNIFER BUSARD AT 319-753-7339.