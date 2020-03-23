Public Health temporarily changes immunization clinic schedule

Beginning the week of March 23rd, Henry County Public Health will only offer immunization clinic on Thursdays from 1-4pm. The change is due to staff duties being shifted because of COVID-19 response. Although Public Health remains open and will continue to offer immunizations one day a week, additional safety measures are also being taken. Only one family at a time will be allowed in the building so clients will be asked to wait outside in their vehicles. There are instructions posted outside as to the procedure to follow.

“It is important that our residents are able to get their recommended immunizations, but we are taking appropriate measures to ensure both their safety and the safety of our staff,” states Robin Poole, Immunization Coordinator. The reduced clinic hours and additional safety measures will remain in place until further notice. Please call Public Health at 319-385-0779 if you have any questions.

For up-to-date information from Iowa Department of Public Health related to COVID-19, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. For recent fact sheets, resources, and local organization updates, visit www.HealthyHenryCounty.org/PublicHealth.