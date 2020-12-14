Public Health immunization clinics changing to online check-in

Henry County Public Health is making it easier and safer to get your immunizations, especially with the enhanced COVID-19 safety precautions. You can now check-in online before you come in for shots to help minimize the waiting room traffic and keep everyone safer. Visit HealthyHenryCounty.org/immunizations or download the free Net Check In – Henry County app from the app stores. You can view the current wait time, check-in to get added to the list, and they will get your record ready and notify you when it’s your turn to come inside.

“We have times of the year when the waiting room is typically very full and this year we have been having people wait outside instead,” states Robin Poole, Immunization Coordinator. “We are implementing this now so we can get the process ironed out before the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public. This is one more way Public Health is working to keep you safe and best of all you don’t have to wait around!” It is important to stay up to date on your immunizations, but next time Public Health asks you to check-in online first.