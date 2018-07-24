Public Health Holding Open House at New Office

Henry County Public Health and Healthy Henry County Communities have moved to a new location at 106 N. Jackson Street, Suite 103, in Mt. Pleasant. Please join them for an open house on Friday, July 27th from 12pm to 2pm. There will be a ribbon cutting at noon. This is a chance to view the new offices and immunization clinic; refreshments will be served. The new phone number for Public Health and Healthy Communities will be 319-385-0779.

Public Health is also expanding their immunization clinic hours. Effective August 1st, new immunization clinic hours will be every Tuesday 9am to 11am, every Wednesday and Thursday 1pm to 4pm, and the 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month 1pm to 6pm. Office hours will remain Monday through Friday 8am to 4:30pm.

