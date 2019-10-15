PTA Needs Shoes

The Mount Pleasant Community School District Shoe Drive ends on 10/21. So far they have collected 51 bags of shoes containing 25 shoes per bag so that comes to 1,275 pairs of shoes. The goal is to collect 100 bags of shoes, so a massive effort is needed this last week to make that happen. Funds generated for this shoe drive will go towards helping cover the costs of milk for students in K-2nd grades that cannot afford afternoon milk. This shoe drive is a way to help generate funds without asking for monetary donations. Collection sites are at Mt. Pleasant District office, Harlan Elementary, Van Allen Elementary, Salem Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, A Touch Above Salon, Mt. Pleasant Library, the Rec Center, Innovaire, and Hearth & Home Technology. Any shoes – sneakers, sandals, boots, cleats are accepted as long as they are reusable condition – no broken soles, holes, or damaged heels. The shoes are sent to Funds 2 Orgs and the PTA will be compensated $.40 per pound of shoes and the shoes will be provided to micro-entrepreneurs in developing countries to be reused and help them earn an income.