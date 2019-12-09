Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will be offering two opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Virgil Schmitt. The first session is scheduled for December 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant. The course will be offered again on January 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Please call 319-385-8126 by December 10 to pre-register for the first session.

The course will run for approximately two and a half hours. The registration fee is $20. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact your county extension office.

The course will fulfill 2019 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment, and pests, pest management, and pesticides.