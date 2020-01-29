Presentation of 2019 Leland McCosh Award

At the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) Full Board Meeting held on Thursday, January 23rd, the Leland McCosh Award was presented to Bill Kemp of Letts, IA. Mr. Kemp is a longtime city councilman, serving for 14 years. He has served the City additionally as: Mayor Pro Tem, every official and ad hoc city committee, and emergency utilities contact. Additionally, Mr. Kemp has served the community through the Louisa County Community Foundation, Letts Awareness Committee, Letts Hometown Pride Committee, and the town’s Santa Claus for at least 20 years.

The Leland McCosh Award is presented each year in memory of Leland McCosh of Winfield, IA. The award recognizes outstanding public service by a public official or employee provided by the recipients to citizens of his/her community, county, and the greater area of Southeast Iowa. Leland McCosh was the long-serving mayor from Winfield, IA, and played a key part in establishing SEIRPC in addition to his outstanding service to Winfield.

Recipients from the past five years are: Beverly Conrad (Clerk, City of Wayland), Leroy Lippert (Mayor and councilor, City of Danville), Gary Folluo (Lee County Supervisor, former mayor, City of Keokuk), Tom Marion (Mayor, City of Keokuk) and Shane A. McCampbell (Mayor, City of Burlington).

SEIRPC is one of 17 councils of governments (COGs) in Iowa and recognized in Chapter 28H of Iowa Code. SEIRPC is a local government member-supported entity and serves Des Moines, Henry, Lee and Louisa counties and provides planning, grant writing, technical services and program management for the region. SEIRPC is governed by a 19-member board of directors and also manages SEIBUS, Great River Housing Trust Fund, Mediapolis Housing Trust Fund, Southeast Iowa Housing, Inc., Southeast Iowa Regional and Economic Port Authority, Region 16 Regional Planning Affiliate, Southeast Iowa Economic Development District.