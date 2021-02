Prep Wrestling: Sectional Saturday Tomorrow, The Road to the Well Begins

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The Road to Wells Fargo Arena begins Saturday with sectional wrestling getting underway statewide.

FM 105.5 will deliver updates all throughout the day on Saturday, as well.

In Class 1A, area programs will travel to Sigourney and Mediapolis.

Sectional 10, at Sigourney, will feature:

Cardinal

Moravia

New London

North Mahaska

Pekin

Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren County

Wayne

Ranked wrestlers at Sigourney feature four New London Tigers, per the Predicament:

No. 1 (120) Marcel Lopez, New London

No. 2 (145) Dominic Lopez, New London

No. 8 (152) Josh Glendening, New London

No. 7 (160) Connor Golston, Moravia

No. 8 (160) Jack Clarahan, Sigourney-Keota

No. 8 (182) Mason Juhl, Pekin

No. 8 (195) Currey Jacobs, New London

Sectional 16, wrestled at Mediapolis will have:

Wapello

Wilton

Highland

Louisa-Muscatine

Iowa City Regina

WACO

Mediapolis

Ranked wrestlers at Mediapolis, Saturday include:

No. 10 (106) Brody Brisker, Wilton

No. 5 (113) Bryce Thompson, Highland

No. 8 (132) Quinten Aney, Mediapolis

No. 1 (138) Kael Brisker, Wilton

No. 6 (170) Aidan Udell, Iowa City Regina

In Class 2A, regional teams will travel to Davenport Assumption in Sectional 10:

Davenport Assumption

Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

Keokuk

Mount Pleasant

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville

Washington

Ranked wrestlers there include:

No. 1 (106) Derrick Bass, Assumption

No. 2 (113) Lane Scorpil, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

No. 2 (120) Blaine Frazier, NDWB-Danville

No. 4 (126) Tate O’Shea, Keokuk

No. 10 (126) T.J. Fitzpatrick, Assumption

No. 6 (132) Noah Gonzalez, Assumption

No. 6 (138) Michael Macias, Assumption

No. 7 (138) Isaiah Fenton, NDWB-Danville

No. 2 (152) Grifen Molle, NDWB-Danville

No. 5 (160) Allen Catour, Assumption

No. 4 (170) C.J. Walrath, NDWB-Danville

No. 9 (182) John Argo, Assumption

No. 6 (195) Aiden Morgan, Assumption

No. 9 (285) Chane Malone, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

And in Class 3A, area programs will compete at Iowa City West (District 5):