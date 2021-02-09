Prep Wrestling: Regional Team Duals Tonight

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — New London and Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville will both be in action tonight as they vie for a spot at the 2021 State Dual Tournament.

New London, ranked No. 13 in Class 1A will square off in their opening round match against No. 20 Alburnett.

The winner of that matchup will then lock horns with the second-ranked Lisbon Lions for a berth to the 1A Team Dual bracket at Wells Fargo Arena next Wednesday.

In Class 2A, No. 14 Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville will grapple with No. 22 Albia in their first round tilt.

Like New London, the Nikes finished second at their sectional (Davenport Assumption) on Saturday.

If the Nikes should win over Albia, they will then challenge the fourth-ranked Knights in the finals.

Assumption was the sectional winner Saturday.

Wrestling tonight will begin statewide at 6:00 p.m.

