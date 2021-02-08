Prep Wrestling: Regional Dual Sites Announced, New London to Lisbon, NDWB-Danville to Assumption

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The 2021 Regional Dual pairings have been released and two area programs will compete for a spot in next Wednesday’s team state duals, tomorrow.

New London, who finished second as a team at Sigourney, will travel to Lisbon where they will meet up with No. 20 Alburnett.

The Tigers are ranked 13th in Class 1A.

The winner of their matchup will then square off with the second-ranked Lions of Lisbon.

In Class 2A, No. 14 Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville will meet up up with No. 22 Albia in their opening round bout.

Like Notre Dame, the Nikes finished second at their sectional (Davenport Assumption) on Saturday.

If the Nikes should win over Albia, they will meet up with the fourth-ranked Knights in the finals.

Assumption was the sectional winner Saturday.

Wrestling tomorrow will begin at 6:00 p.m.