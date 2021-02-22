Prep Wrestling: Recapping Our Area Medalists

Prep Wrestling: Recapping Our Area MedalistsWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 22, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Des Moines —
It was a whirlwind 72 hours at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.
Here’s a look at our area medalists from this weekend’s tournament:
1A:
120 Finals – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins by decision (1-0) over Brandon Paez (Lisbon). Lopez is a three-time state champion.
132 Consolation Semifinals – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses by fall (5:52) to Mikey Baker (West Sioux).
- 132 5th Place Match – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins by major decision (14-4) over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco). Aney finishes 5th in 1A-132.
145 Consolation Semifinals – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by major decision (12-1) over Jerret Delagardel (Jesup).
- 145 3rd Place Match – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by fall (5:23) over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Lopez is your consolation champion and finishes 3rd in his sophomore campaign.
152 7th Place Match – Josh Glendening (New London) wins by decision (4-0) over Lincoln Holub (Lisbon). Glendening finishes 7th and is on the podium in his sophomore season.
2A:
113 Consolation Semifinals – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by fall (1:40) over Carson Less (West Delaware).
- 113 3rd Place Match – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by decision (10-6) over Tucker Stangel (Osage). Scorpil earned a 3rd place medal.
120 Finals – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (7-5) to McKinley Robbins (Greene County). Frazier now a two-time state runner-up.
152 Consolation Semifinals – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall (5:01) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)
- 152 5th Place Match – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall to Colby Tool (PCM) in 4:47. Molle finishes with a 6th place medal.
170 Consolation Semifinals – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by major decision (9-0) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)
- 170 3rd Place Match – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by fall in 3:13 over Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-George-Little Rock) to claim a consolation championship.