Prep Wrestling: Recapping Our Area Medalists

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines —

It was a whirlwind 72 hours at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Here’s a look at our area medalists from this weekend’s tournament:

1A:

120 Finals – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins by decision (1-0) over Brandon Paez (Lisbon). Lopez is a three-time state champion.

132 Consolation Semifinals – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses by fall (5:52) to Mikey Baker (West Sioux).

132 5th Place Match – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins by major decision (14-4) over Michael McClelland (Don Bosco). Aney finishes 5th in 1A-132.

145 Consolation Semifinals – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by major decision (12-1) over Jerret Delagardel (Jesup).

145 3rd Place Match – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by fall (5:23) over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Lopez is your consolation champion and finishes 3rd in his sophomore campaign.

152 7th Place Match – Josh Glendening (New London) wins by decision (4-0) over Lincoln Holub (Lisbon). Glendening finishes 7th and is on the podium in his sophomore season.

2A:

113 Consolation Semifinals – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by fall (1:40) over Carson Less (West Delaware).

113 3rd Place Match – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by decision (10-6) over Tucker Stangel (Osage). Scorpil earned a 3rd place medal.

120 Finals – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (7-5) to McKinley Robbins (Greene County). Frazier now a two-time state runner-up.

152 Consolation Semifinals – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall (5:01) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)

152 5th Place Match – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall to Colby Tool (PCM) in 4:47. Molle finishes with a 6th place medal.

170 Consolation Semifinals – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by major decision (9-0) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)