Prep Wrestling: District Wrestling Tracker

Prep Wrestling: District Wrestling TrackerWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 13, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — District wrestling is underway and 27 area matmen are vying for their chance at the Well.
Here’s our live tracker on today’s events:
Class 1A-District 5 (at Pleasantville):
120 — Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (23-8) over Jacob Pierick (Collins-Maxwell)
- Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (26-9) over Paul DeJong (North Mahaska)
- Lopez to STATE!
145 — Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (20-5) over Devin Schall (Martensdale-St.Mary’s)
- Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (25-10) over Jakson Cobb (Wayne) in the finals.
- Lopez to STATE!
152 — Josh Glendening (New London) wins via fall (2:31) over Eli Green (I-35)
- Glendening (New London) wins via fall (1:07) in the finals against Cael Baker (Pekin).
- Glendening to STATE!
170 — Boden Pickle (New London) wins via fall (0:18) over Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren)
- Pickle (New London) loses via dec. (7-4) in the finals Cade Molyneaux (Sigourney-Keota).
- Pickle to STATE after already having defeated Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren)
195 — Currey Jacobs (New London) wins via fall (2:19) Miles Mintle (Lynville-Sully)
- Jacobs (New London) wins via fall (3:32) in the finals against Cade Striegle (Sigourney-Keota)
- Jacobs to STATE!
220 — Carter Allen (New London) loses via fall (5:06) to Sam Vonnahme (I-35)
- Allen (New London) loses via fall (1:29) in the consolations to Tate Dierking (I-35)
- Allen eliminated.
Class 1A-District 8 (at Wapello)
120 — Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) loses by tech. fall (19-4) to Brandon Paez (Lisbon)
- Davis (Mediapolis) wins via dec. (10-4) over Garrett Dickey (Wapello) in the consolations.
- Davis (Mediapolis) loses via fall (1:38) in his wrestleback against Ethan Gast (Durant)
- Davis eliminated.
- Davis (Mediapolis) loses via fall (1:38) in his wrestleback against Ethan Gast (Durant)
120 — Garret Dickey (Wapello) loses by decision (8-1) to Ethan Gast (Durant)
- Dickey (Wapello) loses to Braxton Davis (Mediapolis) in the consolations.
- Dickey eliminated.
132 — Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via fall (1:05) over Cale Seydel (West Branch)
- Aney (Mediapolis) loses by dec. (3-2) to Quincy Happel (Lisbon) in the finals.
- Aney (Mediapolis) wins via fall (1:59) against Elijah Belzer (Wapello).
- Aney to STATE!
- Aney (Mediapolis) wins via fall (1:59) against Elijah Belzer (Wapello).
138 — Chase Witte (Wapello) loses via major decision (15-4) to Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon)
- Witte (Wapello) wins via fall (2:32) in the consolations against Chase Miller (North Cedar).
- Witte (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon).
- Witte eliminated.
- Witte (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Indy Harbaugh (Lisbon).
145 — Christopher Ewart (Wapello) loses in the finals via fall (1:52) to Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon)
- Ewart (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Sam Aitchison (Regina) in OT (8-6)
- Ewart eliminated.
152 — Evan Ross (Wapello) loses via tech. fall (19-3) to Lincoln Holub (Lisbon)
- Ross (Wapello) wins via fall (0:31) over Carson Hunter (Midland) in the consolations.
- Ross (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Colton Cruse (Wilton) via fall (5:11)
- Ross eliminated.
- Ross (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Colton Cruse (Wilton) via fall (5:11)
195 — Owen Housman (Wapello) loses via major dec. (8-0) to Truman Krob (Lisbon)
- Housman (Wapello) wins via fall (1:39) in the consolations against Morgan Hartz (West Branch)
- Housman (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Ronan Poynton (Regina) via major dec. (9-0)
- Housman eliminated
- Housman (Wapello) loses wrestleback against Ronan Poynton (Regina) via major dec. (9-0)
285 — Landon Provino (WACO) wins via fall (4:59) over Nate Lorenzen (Northeast, Goose Lake)
- Provino (WACO) loses via fall (0:35) in the finals against Brant Baltes (Lisbon)
- Provino to STATE after already beating Nate Lorenzen (Northeast, Goose Lake)
Class 2A-District 5 (at Mount Pleasant)
106 — Carter West (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (6-4) to Carter Anderson (Albia)
- West (NDWB-Danville) wins by dec. (6-4) over Kade Martin (Davis County) in the consolation round.
- West (NDWB-Danville) loses his wrestleback to Derrick Bass (Assumption) by fall (1:37)
- West eliminated
- West (NDWB-Danville) loses his wrestleback to Derrick Bass (Assumption) by fall (1:37)
113 — Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (2:32) over Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie)
- Scorpil wins via dec. (4-0) over Brodie Conner (Albia) in the finals.
- Scorpil to STATE!
120 — Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:26) over Dawson Bonnett (Albia)
- Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via dec. (4-1) over Dawson Townsend (Davis County) in the finals.
- Frazier to STATE!
138 — Isaiah Fenton (NDWB-Danville) loses by decision (5-4) to Nathaniel Genobana (Centerville)
- Fenton (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:37) over Cohyn Roach (Fairfield) in the consolations.
- Fenton (NDWB-Danville) will not get a wrestleback.
145 — Sam West (NDWB-Danville) loses via fall (1:52) to Matthew Lewis (Centerville)
- West (NDWB-Danville) wins via dec. (2-1) in the consolations over Payton Cline (Fairfield).
- West (NDWB-Danville) wins his wrestleback against Parker Foley (Assumption) 3-1 in SV-1.
- West to STATE!
- West (NDWB-Danville) wins his wrestleback against Parker Foley (Assumption) 3-1 in SV-1.
152 — Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins via decision (10-3) over Stephen Conley (Albia)
- Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (4:42) over Parker Terronez (Assumption)
- Molle to STATE!
160 — River Belger (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:51) over Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie)
- Belger (NDWB-Danville) loses in the finals against Allen Catour (Assumption) by fall (4:23)
- Despite the loss he’s off to STATE after already defeating Vinnie Bowlin (Mid-Prairie)
170 — CJ Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (1:18) over Blake Jager (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
- Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins via fall (2:31) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)
- Walrath (NDWB-Danville) to STATE!
182 — Ayden Frazier (Washington) loses via dec. (8-4) to Ben Meader (Mid-Prairie)
- Frazier (Washington) wins via fall (0:23) in the consolations over Clayton Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
- Frazier (Washington) will wrestleback against John Argo (Assumption).
195 — Ethan Palmer (Columbus-WMU) loses via fall (0:37) to Cael Garvey (Mid-Prairie)
- Palmer (Columbus-WMU) loses by fall (1:03) in the consolations against John Oldfield (Centerville)\
- Palmer eliminated.
220 — Sam Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) loses via fall (3:46) to Paul Ballard (Albia)
- Carrasco (Mount Pleasant) wins via major dec. (11-3) over Chase Diaz (Assumption)
- Carrasco will not get back a wrestleback and is eliminated.
285 — Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins via fall (1:34) over Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont)
- Malone (Columbus-WMU) wins by dec. (4-1) to Gannon Callahan (Mid-Prairie).
- Malone to STATE!